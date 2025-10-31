Prov'l gov't identifies risk areas in Arayat

The Provincial Government of Pampanga held a Coordination and Leveling-Off Meeting on Landslide and Flood Susceptibility Assessment the other day, focusing on high-risk areas in Arayat, particularly those surrounding Mt. Arayat.

The meeting was led by Engr. Art Punsalan, head of the Provincial Government Environment and Natural Resources Office (PG-ENRO).

The meeting was attended by Arayat Mayor Jeffrey Luriz and representatives of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) and other local agencies.

Discussions centered on updated geohazard data and strategies to prevent landslides and flooding.

The officials also discussed measures to protect residents and livelihoods in vulnerable upland barangays.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda reaffirmed the province’s commitment to public safety.

She emphasized that the welfare of every Kapampangan remains the government’s top priority.