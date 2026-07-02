Prov'l gov't opens mental health center for youth

The provincial government of Pampanga has opened a care and counseling center aimed at expanding access to mental health and psychosocial support services for young Kapampangans.

The Pampanga Provincial Care and Counseling Center, inaugurated on June 30, 2026, will serve as a one-stop facility where youth and families may access mental health care, social services, legal assistance, and livelihood support through partnerships with national agencies and provincial offices.

The opening of the facility was led by Governor Lilia Pineda Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, other provincial officials, and representatives of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office III, Department of Health Center for Health Development Central Luzon, Commission on Human Rights, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Regional Office III, Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital, and Pampanga State University.

The Capitol said services at the center include psychiatric consultations and medication management, psychotherapy and counseling, referrals to social welfare programs, legal support in coordination with the Philippine National Police and the Commission on Human Rights.

The program also includes livelihood and family assistance through the DOLE.

The Capitol said individuals seeking assistance may be referred through school counselors, mental health offices in public and private universities, or their barangay social worker.