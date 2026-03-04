Prov'l gov't to open water facility in Arayat village

The Pampanga provincial government is set to open a purified water facility in Barangay San Juan Baño, Arayat.

The water station is expected to provide residents safe drinking water, sourced from the natural springs of Mount Arayat.

The facility, called Sinukwan Purified Water, is a water refilling station established through the initiative of Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.

Governor Pineda inspected the facility and tried the purified water on Wednesday, March 4 to ensure that the system meets safety and quality standards before it begins operations.

The water station operates entirely on solar power and uses a three-stage filtration system that includes Reverse Osmosis and ultraviolet sterilization.

Once operational, the facility is expected to produce more than 5,000 bottles of purified water daily.

The project aims to benefit residents of Barangay San Juan Baño and nearby communities, particularly those far from main water lines.

The provincial government said it also plans to distribute bottled water to students in Arayat and supply purified water to district hospitals in Pampanga.