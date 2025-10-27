PSAU extends alternative learning mode due to ILI

The administration of the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) has extended the conduct of its Alternative Learning Modality (ALM) and Skeletal Workforce scheme due to the influenza-like illness (ILI).

In a post on October 24, the university's official gazette Sinukuan said the PSAU administration decided to extend the online set up from October 27 to October 30 to prevent the spread of ILI.

The gazette reported that the decision was reached following a recent survey conducted among students and employees last October 23 to 24.

The report added that of the 3,153 students (out of 8,119 enrolled) who joined the survey, 1,310 or 41.55 percent disclosed they had symptoms of ILI.

The PSAU gazette stated that 135 employees out of the 339, who participated in the survey, said they are currently exhibiting ILI symptoms.

This, despite an improvement compared to the results of the previous assessment.

The first shift to ALM was made on October 20, Memorandum No. 040-24, after an online survey conducted on October 16-17 showed that around 37 percent or 3,071 out of 8,199 enrolled students reported ILI symptoms.

The same survey conducted during that period showed that approximately 50 percent of the 416 employees who responded reported similar symptoms.

The PSAU administration urged students and employees with flu-like symptoms to seek medical attention immediately.

It also reminded the community to observe safety protocols upon the resumption of regular classes on November 3, 2025.