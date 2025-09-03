PSU accredited as Yakap clinic

The Pampanga State University (PSU) is now a Yakap clinic, following its accreditation by Philippine Health Insurance Corporation or PhilHealth on August 29.

YAKAP, or "Yaman ng Kalusugan," an enhanced primary care benefit, covers consultations, laboratory tests, cancer screenings, and essential medicines to strengthen early detection and preventive health care for all Filipinos.

The program is also part of the Clinics for Learners’ Access to School-health Services Plus (CLASS+), a program of the Department of Education and PhilHealth that connects school clinics with the local health system.

Under the program, check-ups, health screenings, medicines and laboratory tests will be available for more than 40,000 students, employees, faculty members, and family members.

PSU President Dr. Enrique G. Baking accepted the accreditation from PhilHealth Acting Vice President Henry V. Almanon.

The Yakap project will expand to more schools nationwide, ensuring that health support becomes a sustained pillar of every learning environment and contributes to building a healthier, more resilient generation, PhilHealth said.