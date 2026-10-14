PSU Floridablanca opens

The Pampanga State University (PSU)–Floridablanca Campus opened on Wednesday, October 14 with a blessing and inauguration ceremony.

Local officials thanked Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, and Congresswoman Gloria Macapagal Arroyo for their "support and cooperation in promoting greater educational opportunities for residents."

The local leaders, headed by Mayor Michael Galang, also expressed appreciation to the PSU administration, headed by University President Enrique G. Baking and Campus Director Rozen G. Alfonso, along with the university officials and staff, for their efforts to bring quality education closer to the community.

Joining the historic occasion were Vice Mayor Dr. Allan “Dok Poli” Policarpio, members of the Sangguniang Bayan, local government officials and employees, and barangay captains.

The newly-opened three-story campus, with 15 classrooms, is expected to provide students with more convenient access to college education.

Students will have several degree programs to choose -- Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, major in Marketing Management; Tourism Management; and Public Administration.

The local government reaffirmed its commitment to work with the provincial government, the municipality’s congressional representative, and universities to expand educational opportunities in Floridablanca.