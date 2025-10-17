PSU implements 'no face mask, no entry' policy

The Pampanga State University (PSU) has started implementing a no face mask, no entry policy on Thursday October 16 to prevent the spread of influenza-like illness (ILI).

The Occupational Safety and Health Office (OSHO), in an October 15 communication to PSU President Enrique Baking, recommended the mandatory wearing of face mask inside university facilities.

In a separate memo, the Office of Student Welfare and Formation (OSWF) directed all departments "to implement health protocols, including staying home when sick, thermal scanning, frequent handwashing, and disinfection of facilities."

The memo also encouraged the wearing face masks in crowded areas and allowing flexible learning for ill students.

"This preventive action is to safeguard the well-being and health of the entire PSU community," the OSHO said.