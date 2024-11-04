Psychiatric patients get support from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Vice Governor Lilia Pineda met with 707 psychiatric patients and their families the other day to provide financial support and medical services.

The event was made possible through the initiative of the Provincial Government of Pampanga led by Governor Dennis Pineda.

Each patient received P1,000, food packs, free medicines, checkup, and half sack of rice.

Also present in the distribution were staff from the Provincial Health Office (PHO), Provincial Treasurer's Office (PTO), and General Services Office (GSO).

The activity is part of the provincial government’s commitment to reach all sectors needing support.

Last September, Kapampangan psychiatric patients received financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The event was hosted by the Provincial Government at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center. Some 1,363 patients received P3,000 each.