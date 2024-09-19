Psychiatric patients get support from DSWD

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Kapampangan psychiatric patients received financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The event was hosted by the Provincial Government of Pampanga at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on Wednesday. Some 1,363 patients received P3,000 each.

Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda also attended the event.

They provided free checkups and medicines with the help of doctors from the Jose B Lingad General Memorial Hospital (JBLMGH) and d

The patients also received food packs from the provincial government of Pampanga. Also in attendance during the event were Board Members Cherry Manalo, Benny Jocson, Lucky Labung, and Executive Assistant IV Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab who interacted with the patients and their families.