PTFoMS airs concern over Marcoleta's claims vs media practitioners

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) expresses concern over Senator Rodante Marcoleta's claim that members of the media, particularly those covering the Philippine Senate, are "bayaran" or paid hacks. This assertion is not only unfounded but poses a significant threat to the security and safety of journalists who perform essential roles in our democracy.

During a Senate meeting on June 4, Senator Marcoleta remarked, "Kayo pong mga participants sa media, na karamihan po sa inyo ay bayaran, sasabihin ko sa inyo ito, mayroon po bang nagsalita sa kanila?” referring to the other members of the Senate.

These sweeping statements threaten media credibility and expose them to potential harm. Journalists have a duty to report accurately and impartially, and it is critical that public officials respect their role as watchdogs of accountability and truth.

Senator Marcoleta, who has previously championed accountability, should adhere to these ideals by either backing his claims with solid evidence or withdrawing his comments and apologizing to the journalists he has wrongfully accused.

Casting vague aspersions against the media doesn't foster constructive dialogue. It threatens the very foundations of democratic processes by attempting to sway public opinion against those tasked with holding those in power to account.

PTFOMS reiterates its call for respect for journalists and emphasizes that criticism of the media, like any public discourse, must be grounded in verifiable facts. Only then can we ensure a safe and thriving environment for press freedom, a cornerstone of our democratic society.