PTFoMS mulls more protection measures for media

MANILA – The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) said it is looking to craft more protection measures for media personnel.

PTFoMS chief Jose Torres Jr. said this before members of the Philippine National Policr (PNP) Press Corps in Camp Crame on Thursday as he went various press offices in the country to hold dioalogues and formulate recommendations for legislation to protect media workers’ welfare.

“Sa kasalukuyan yung PTFoMS ay gumagawa ng consultations with various media organizations kahit yung individual na mga journalists para malaman natin kung ano ang estado ng media dito sa ating bansa, malalaman natin kung ano ang mga pangangailangan at mga challenges na kinakakaharap ng media (Currently, the PTFoMS is conducting consultations with various media organizations and individual journalists so we could know the state of the media in our country and the needs and challenges facing the media.),” said Torres.

He noted that among the recommendations being crafted so far were protections for freelancers as well as culturally sensitive training workshops.

Although Torres did not name a specific piece of legislation, House Bill 1985 or the proposed Media Workers’ Welfare Act aims to ensure that the sector receives a minimum wage, adequate benefits and regularization.

It also aims to create a news media council within the Department of Labor and Employment to craft policies and settle disputes.

“Gusto natin ipagpatuloy yung tunay na pagdepensa ng kalayaan ng pamahahayag dito sa ating bansa... Iyong pag-iikot natin ay gusto natin i-validate yung sitwasyon on the ground ng mga kasamahan natin sa media (We want to continue the true defense press freedom in the country... We are going around to validate the situation on the ground of our colleagues in the media),” Torres said.

He also said among the challenges is the lack of formal cases filed against perpetrators.

“Ang problema natin, maraming cases na hindi nag-file ang mga kasamahan natin sa media. Walang formal na filing ng kaso or hindi man lang naipaabot sa atin. (Our problem is that, in my cases, our friends in the media have not filed a complaint. There isn’t a formal filing of a case or we weren’t even notified of the incident),” said Torres, adding that financial considerations are also at play.

Torres then cited data from the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines showing that 199 journalists have been killed in the country since 1986.

Earlier, the PTFoMS stressed the need for media organizations and practitioners to “reinforce ethical standards, maintain impartiality, and remain steadfast in their dedication to truthful and accurate reporting.”

Key initiatives include the Philippine National Police’s Media Vanguards Program, partnerships with the Commission on Human Rights and Public Attorney’s Office, and international cooperation. (PNA)