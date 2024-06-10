﻿Public concerns that should be attended asap

Should I stop complaining through this space or should I continue to highlight what I and many others, particularly my friends believe that I should not stop rattling or rocking the boat, so to speak. First, why on earth it will take almost five years to finish a flyover? Why don’t the Department of Public Works and Highways release the funds? Why don’t the proponent here make the necessary follow-up? The motorists already suffered enough.

Traveling McArthur Highway from its starting point in Pangasinan up to Balintawak in Caloocan City is no smooth ride. There are several portions that have seen better days. All patchworks. How come Congressman Aurelio ‘Dong’ Gonzales who is even rumored to be the next secretary of DPWH cannot source funds for the repairs of main roads in his district, particularly the Angeles-San Fernando stretch? Please naman Cong! Where are the traffic enforcers? Daredevil motorcycle riders, particularly food delivery drivers, seemingly have no fear of death. If they cannot be removed from the highways, at least disciplined them.

Where are you Toll Regulatory Board? You allowed again MVP to increase the toll fee despite the poor service at the NLEX. (Lalo ninyong Pinayayaman siya despite his gargantuan earnings from us motorists).One nerve wracking situations being experienced by motorists are these RFID on toll gates. Does NLEX maintain a quick response team? A team that will immediately respond when there is a traffic buildup? (Mukhang waley). Because I experienced several times the bumper to bumper situation once approaching Meycawayan on my way to Angeles.

Hello Toll Board! Where are the collected amount from us motorists to make our travels safe and easy. Our roads are still in bad shape. I also wanted to point out the traffic lights on our highways which are your concern. Do they study first how to calibrate? The sequences first before they are installed, particularly those on intersections?

What about that OFW hospital in San Fernando. It seems to me it is not yet ready to accept patients. I am wondering if there are doctors, nurses and other needed hospital staff to run a medical center. If none, then it is just a waste of good money constructing a building that it cannot serve its purpose.