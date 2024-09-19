Public hospital to rise in City of San Fernando

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A public hospital is set to be built at the Civic Center compound in Barangay San Isidro here.

Mayor Vilma Caluag, together with representatives of the Department of Health and City Health Office, led the unveiling of the architect’s perspective for the facility dubbed as the “People’s Hospital”.

Caluag said the project has an initial funding of P200 million sourced by Pampanga Third District Congressman Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales Jr.

“Hinihintay nalang ang building permit at ang target natin, by last quarter of this year ay magsisimula na ang construction. It will be a multi-year project,” Caluag said.

Once completed, Caluag said the hospital will initially operate as a Level 1 facility with a 100-bed capacity.

The mayor added that the construction of the facility aims to decongest Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH) and ensure that the healthcare needs of Fernandinos will be prioritized.

“Kahit may JBL tayo, regional hospital po ‘yun. Ibig sabihin, buong Central Luzon ang kine-cater niya. Dito sa ating People’s Hospital, priority ang mga Fernandinos at siyempre, libre,” Caluag said.

The hospital is planned to be built within a 5,000-square meter land adjacent to the Fernandino Dialysis Center, the Super Health Center (Rural Health Unit 6), and the Command and Control Center.

The public hospital will include emergency and outpatient departments, clinical services for inpatient care, pharmacy, dental clinic, isolation facilities, surgical facilities, blood station, and laboratory, among others.

“Magiging medical hub of one-stop shop for healthcare needs na itong area na ito para mas maging accessible sa lahat ng Fernandinos ang serbisyong medikal ng city government,” Caluag said.