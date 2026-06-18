Public urged: Be cautious in sharing info on TPLEX incident

The Tarlac Police Provincial Office (TPPO) reminded the public to be responsible and cautious in sharing information regarding the incident involving two individuals, who were found dead inside a vehicle along the southbound lane of the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) in Barangay San Francisco, Victoria, Tarlac on June 17, 2026.

At present, the incident remains under thorough investigation by the authorities, with the assistance of the Tarlac Forensic Unit, the TPPO said.

It added that the forensic examination and other necessary procedures will be completed as soon as possible to aid in resolving the case.

"We encourage the public to cooperate and refrain from spreading unverified information, speculation, and statements that may cause confusion, fear, or misinterpretation regarding the incident," the police office said.

The Tarlac PPO assured the public that updates will be provided based on the results of the investigation and the evidence gathered by authorities.

"We likewise urge everyone to rely only on official statements from the Philippine National Police and other concerned government agencies," the TPPO said. "Thank you for your cooperation, understanding, and continued support as authorities conduct a thorough investigation to determine the full truth behind this incident."