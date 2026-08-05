Public urged to follow official class suspension guidelines

The Schools Division Office (SDO) of Angeles City has reiterated its call for parents, students, and the public to follow established policies on class suspensions and rely only on official announcements during inclement weather and other emergency situations.

The reminder was issued by Clarissa Lagman, Project Development Officer for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) of SDO Angeles City, during a guest appearance on the "JOiN Tana, Angeleños" program aired on RW95.1 FM and CLTV36.

Lagman said decisions on class suspensions are based on existing national policies of the Department of Education (DepEd) and corresponding issuances from local government units.

She emphasized that announcements regarding the suspension of classes should only come from official sources, including DepEd, school heads, and government agencies.

She also urged parents and guardians to monitor the official communication channels of DepEd and the local government to avoid misinformation, particularly those circulating on social media.

According to Lagman, class suspensions follow established protocols aimed to protect students while ensuring the continuity of education.

Also present during the program were Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Rosalin Muli; Senior Education Program Specialist Ana Marie Romero; and DepEd Engineer Norma Cabigting, who provided updates on the division's ongoing programs to promote safe and resilient learning environments.