Public urged to plant veggies on vacant lots

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Central Luzon launched a vegetable planting activity around their building premises here in a bid to promote and encourage the public to plant vegetables.

DA personnel led the planting of vegetable seeds last October 16 at the DA Regional Office inside the Government Center in Barangay Maimpis here.

The event was initiated by the High Value Crops Development Program and the Department of Agriculture Central Luzon Employees Association in an effort to highlight the importance of vegetable farming.

The event also aims to promote community gardening as a viable effort for localized food security efforts as well as promoting cammaraderie through cooperative farming.

DA personnel planted pechay, lettuce and chili seeds during the event.