Public urged to stay safe during Undas

BACOLOR — Police have urged the public to take precautions to prevent any untoward incidents over the long weekend.

The long weekend starts on Thursday, October 31, in observance of All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

Major Mark Anjo Ubaub, chief of Bacolor Police, said residents must secure their homes to prevent crimes particularly robbery.

He advised residents to lock their houses properly and unplug all electronic devices before leaving.

“Maganda rin po na parating nakikibalita sa ating mga kapit-bahay sa sitwasyon sa kanilang lugar at i-save din po ang mga emergency hotlines numbers sa inyong lugar para sa mabilis na responde kung kinakailangan,” Ubaub said.

For people traveling by car, Ubaub reminded drivers to ensure vehicle readiness by following the BLOWBAGETS checklist -- brakes, lights, oil, water, battery, air, gas, engine, tires, and self-care essentials.

He added that motorists must carry necessary documents, including a driver’s license and vehicle registration, to avoid inconvenience during travel.

“Para naman po sa mga commuters, maging alerto at mapagmasid po tayo, lalo na sa mga matataong lugar dahil dito po nagsasamantala ang mga masasamang loob,” Ubaub said.

In case of emergency or suspected criminality, Ubaub said the public may coordinate with police stations or police assistance desks installed near the area.