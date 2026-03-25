Public warned about heat-related illnesses

The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Luzon on Tuesday, March 24, cautioned the public against heat-related illnesses as the summer season starts in the country.

The health department said individuals over 50 years old, infants and children, people with chronic diseases (hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease), and those working outdoors should take precautionary measures against dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

On March 23, 2026, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration announced the start of the warm and dry season.

High heat indices that may result in heat-related illnesses are expected.

The DOH said the public should be wary of dizziness, faintness, reddish skin, excessive sweating, headache and high body temperature.

Other symptoms to watch out for include muscle spasms, usually in legs or abdomen. (heat cramps), weakening or softening with weak pulse, extreme thirst (dehydration), confusion and disorientation, loss of consciousness, fatigue, nausea and lack of sweating especially during a heat stroke characterized by a temperature over 40°C,.

"If any of these [symptoms] are felt, immediately rest in a cool or shaded area, drink plenty of water, and seek medical attention if necessary. These cannot be disregarded as they can turn fatal if left unattended by medical personnel. These conditions can be serious and fatal if not treated promptly," DOH said.

Other measures are high water intake (seven to eight glasses of water per day), wearing light clothing, using an umbrella, fan, or hat when going outdoors, avoiding peak sun exposure, staying in shaded or cool areas, and avoiding strenuous physical activity between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Being prepared and having enough information is key to staying safe and healthy this summer," the DOH said.