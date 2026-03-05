Public warned against Illegal electrical products

The Department of Trade and Industry–Region 3 (DTI-3) reminded consumers and business establishments to purchase certified electrical products.

The agency issued the statement as the country observes the Fire Prevention Month this March.

DTI-3 said buying certified electrical appliances and devices helps strengthen fire prevention efforts, especially during the dry season when the risk of fire incidents is high.

The agency advised the public to select electrical items such as extension cords, consumer electronics, circuit breakers, lighting and wiring products, and household appliances.

Consumers are urged to check for the Philippine Standard (PS) Mark or the Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) Sticker before buying products.

These markings are proofs that the items have been tested and comply with Philippine National Standards.

The DTI-3 also warned the public to be cautious when purchasing imported electrical products, particularly those sold online or through illegal distributors.

Imported products covered by mandatory certification must have a valid ICC sticker issued by the DTI.

Edna Dizon, DTI-3 Regional Director, said ensuring product certification is a shared responsibility between businesses and consumers.

“Fire prevention starts with informed decisions. Purchasing electrical appliances and fire safety equipment from legitimate establishments with a valid PS License or ICC Certificate significantly reduces the risk of accidents caused by substandard products,” Dizon said.

The DTI-3 said it continues to conduct monitoring and enforcement operations across Central Luzon to prevent the sale and distribution of uncertified and potentially hazardous electrical products.

“Electrical safety is a critical component of fire prevention. By choosing certified products and practicing responsible usage, we can protect lives, properties, and livelihoods,” Dizon said.

The public is encouraged to report substandard or uncertified electrical products to the DTI-3 Consumer Protection Division or visit the nearest DTI office for assistance.

