Public warned of diseases

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Luzon on Tuesday warned the public against water-borne influenza, leptospirosis and dengue (WILD) diseases amid floods brought about by storms and enhanced "habagat."

The agency said that WILD diseases include cholera, diarrhea, acute gastroenteritis and typhoid fever, prevalent during the rainy season.

These diseases are acquired from contaminated water and food, infected by viruses, parasites and bacteria, the DOH said.

Symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, loss of appetite and stomach ache, which could lead to dehydration if untreated.

To prevent WILD diseases, the agency suggests thorough washing of hands before handling food prior to cooking, before and after eating, and after using comfort rooms.

The agency also cited the proper cleaning of raw and fresh food like fish, meat and vegetables before cooking.

DOH said it is important to ensure that drinking water is clean and food safe.

Stored water should be covered to avoid contamination.

"WILD diseases could be prevented by keeping our surroundings clean and observing personal hygiene. As an added precaution, avoid buying and consuming street food that may have been exposed to contaminants," the agency said.

The DOH recommends drinking oral rehydration solution (ORS) as first aid against WILD diseases.

"The public is also advised to consult at the nearest health facility once symptoms are experienced," the agency stressed.