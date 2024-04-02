Public warned vs rabies

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --The Department of Agriculture (DA) has warned the public about the increasing cases of rabies.

Under Republic Act 9482 or the Anti Rabies Act of 2007, Rabies Awareness Month is celebrated this month with the theme "Rabies Free Cats and Dogs, Safety of the Filipino Family."

The purpose of this celebration is to educate the people about the rabies virus.

Dr. Milagros R. Mananggit, Rabies Coordinator and Integrated Laboratories Division Chief of DA Region III, said that in order to be rabies free, it is important to vaccinate pets like dogs and cats.

She added that it is also necessary to always confine and tie up the pets so that other animals carrying the rabies virus do not come close to them.

One of the programs to be launched by DA Central Luzon, in connection with Rabies Awareness Month, is the conduct of advocacy seminars regarding rabies and vaccination in municipalities with high cases.

Mananggit said the rabies should not be ignored.

She added that the virus is usually transmitted through bites and scratches.

Managgit said that while rabies is 100% preventable, it is also 100% fatal.

She said patients should immediately go to the nearest animal bite center so that they can be vaccinated.

Data shows that 73% of dogs that get rabies are those that roam outside their owner's homes.