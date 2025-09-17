Pulung Bulu in CSF now a full-fledged barangay

Republic Act No. 12280, which creates Barangay Pulung Bulu in the City of San Fernando has lapsed into law September 7, 2025, according to official documents from the Malacanang Records Office.

Pulung Bulu, which existed through a city ordinance, has been organized into a barangay for the past 22 years now.

However, the village does not have its own internal revenue allotment (IRA) shares for the last the last two decades.

Now as a barangay recognized by Congress, Pulung Bulu will receive its share from IRA to enhance and accelerate socio-economic programs, activities and projects, cultural advancement and well-being of the residents.

Former Pampanga Third District Representative Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales pushed for the creation of Barangay Pulung Bulu.