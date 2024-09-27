Puning Hot Spring and Restaurant Hosts Exclusive Familiarization Tour for Partners and Influencers

Established in February 2008, sprawling over parts of Angeles City and Porac town, with Clark being its main gateway, Puning Hot Spring and Restaurant remains dedicated to its mission of developing an eco-tourism destination that generates livelihood and employment opportunities for communities affected by the Mt. Pinatubo eruption. This commitment to sustainable tourism and community development has earned Puning a reputation as a responsible and environmentally conscious destination.

To experience the natural wonders and hospitality of Puning Hot Spring and Restaurant, reservations can be made by calling or texting JC at 0962 792 2001 or Joyce at 0962 792 2002, or by emailing puninghs@gmail.com.

Join the Puning Hot Spring and Restaurant community and discover the perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and sustainability in the heart of Pampanga.