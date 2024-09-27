Puning Hot Spring and Restaurant Hosts Exclusive Familiarization Tour for Partners and Influencers
Porac, Pampanga – Puning Hot Spring and Restaurant, a premier eco-tourism destination, recently hosted a Familiarization Tour on September 26, 2024 for its esteemed partner travel agencies, hotels, influencers, and media representatives. The event aimed to showcase the resort's unique offerings and reinforce its commitment to sustainable tourism.
The tour commenced with a presentation highlighting Puning's exciting experiences, followed by an exhilarating 4x4 ride to Station 3, where the breathtaking hot springs awaited. Guests indulged in a rejuvenating hot sand spa at Station 2, believed to promote health and wellness, while the friendly Aeta staff provided expert mud pack applications.
The tour culminated in a delectable lunch buffet at Station 1, surrounded by the serene landscaped gardens, offering a tranquil retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. The shower and changing rooms, conveniently located at Station 1, ensured a seamless and comfortable experience for all guests.
Established in February 2008, sprawling over parts of Angeles City and Porac town, with Clark being its main gateway, Puning Hot Spring and Restaurant remains dedicated to its mission of developing an eco-tourism destination that generates livelihood and employment opportunities for communities affected by the Mt. Pinatubo eruption. This commitment to sustainable tourism and community development has earned Puning a reputation as a responsible and environmentally conscious destination.
To experience the natural wonders and hospitality of Puning Hot Spring and Restaurant, reservations can be made by calling or texting JC at 0962 792 2001 or Joyce at 0962 792 2002, or by emailing puninghs@gmail.com.
Join the Puning Hot Spring and Restaurant community and discover the perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and sustainability in the heart of Pampanga.