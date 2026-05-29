Punla at Pamana exhibit opens at Philippine Arena

The beauty of nature and Filipino artistry took center stage yesterday as Punla at Pamana: Sining. Kalikasan Pamana opened at Philippine Arena.

The event gathered bonsai enthusiasts, visual artists, collectors, and cultural advocates from different parts of the country.

Organized by Bonsai Pilipinas, in cooperation with FAVA and Kapampangan Visual Artists, the four-day Bonsai and Suiseki National Competition and Art Exhibition highlights the balance between artistic discipline, cultural heritage, and environmental appreciation.

The opening ceremony welcomed guests into an immersive showcase of meticulously cultivated bonsai masterpieces and naturally formed suiseki stones, each reflecting years of patience, craftsmanship, and deep respect for nature.

Participating artists and exhibitors presented works that embody both traditional techniques and contemporary Filipino creativity.

Beyond the exhibition itself, the event also serves as a platform for cultural exchange and artistic collaboration among regional and national art communities.

Organizers emphasized the importance of preserving bonsai and suiseki as living art forms that connect generations through shared appreciation for nature and heritage.

Visitors explored a diverse collection of miniature trees, landscape-inspired displays, and visual art installations that transformed the venue into a serene and inspiring environment.

Running until May 31, 2026, Punla at Pamana is open daily from 1 PM to 10 PM.