PURPLE FLAVOR HUB AT SM MALLS

SM Malls in Pampanga welcome Ube Nation this summer, turning purple into a shared celebration of Pinoy flavor across SM City Pampanga, SM City Clark, SM City Telabastagan, and SM City San Fernando Downtown.

Discover classic offerings of ube-inspired drinks, desserts, and tempting treats that blend nostalgia with modern twists, highlighting SM’s local partners, tenants, and Pampanga’s rich culinary heritage.

The assortment includes ube halo-halo, frozen ube, and ube ice cream, a refreshing, heat-beating trio with cream-light purple-rich flavors, that melt in your mouth on sunny days.

Ube cake offers moist, velvet layers of purple goodness with a hint of vanilla. Ube halaya is rich in traditional flavor, tasting like home. Macarons feature crisp shells with a filling that melts in each bite.

Explore your most-loved malls, SM Malls in Pampanga, and taste purple moment.