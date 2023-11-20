‘Put public service in heart’: Nanay to new brgy execs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda has called on newly installed barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials to embark on genuine public service as they tackle issues and problems in their respective barangays.

The vice governor added that the new barangay leaders should take public service to heart.

Pineda made this remark during the recent oath taking of 481 new barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials in the City of San Fernando and Mexico town at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

“Nung kulang la pu pondu reng Mayors yu, ing Kapitolyu pu lagi yang makaantabe, lalu na pu kareng masakit. Kailangan pu saupan tala kasi pu nung masakit la reng kekatamung kabarangay ala ya pung kaunlaran ing kekayung baryu ampo ing balen ampo ing city," the vice governor said.

She added that the leaders should approach public service with genuine love for their constituents.

Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda, who also attended the event, pledged support to the programs and needs of the new officials.

He added that the province is all out in supporting them.

“Nanu man pu ing pamangailangan yu, City of San Fernando, balen Mexico, atsu pu ing provincial government ubligasyun mipu ing sumaup kareng kekayung programa," the governor said.

Attending the said event were Department of Interior and Local Government director Myra Moral, Board Members Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab and Mica Gonzales and other officials of San Fernando.