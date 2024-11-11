'Put up more police outposts': PRO3 chief

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) said it is intensifying its presence across Central Luzon by setting up additional police outposts.

Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, director of PRO-3, said he directed the installation of outposts along major highways to ensure police visibility and faster response to incidents.

Maranan said the directive is part of his anti-criminality strategy: Enhanced Police Presence + Quick Response Time + Counter Action against Drug Groups, Criminal Gangs, and Private Armed Groups = Safe Region 3.

“These outposts aim to quickly respond to crimes and address various emergencies, providing immediate assistance to the community,” Maranan said.

The police director added that he also instructed provincial, city, and municipal police stations to intensify their anti-crime operations, such as Oplan Galugad and Oplan Sita, along with increased motorcycle patrols and regular checkpoint operations.

The said measures are aimed to prevent criminal elements from carrying out illegal activities, he said.

“Kung malakas ang presensya ng pulisya sa mga pampublikong lugar, nakatitiyak ang mga komunidad na sila’y ligtas. Kung kaya naman patuloy kong hinihimok ang ating publiko na suportahan ang kapulisan sa aming mga programa at gawain kontra-kriminalidad. Hindi namin ito mapagtatagumpayang mag-isa at kailangan namin ang suporta ng lahat,” the PRO-3 chief added.

Maranan assured that the policemen assigned to the outposts are closely monitored.

The police general said he issued a directive stating that any officer caught abandoning their post will be held accountable.