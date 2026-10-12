Puto Bumbung, bibingka signal Christmas season in Angeles City

The aroma of freshly steamed “puto-bumbong” and traditional “bibingka” has filled “Plaza Anghel,” in Barangay Sto. Rosario, Angeles City.

Vendors started selling the Filipino Christmas delicacies as early as September 2026.

Located beside Museo Ning Angeles and across The Minor Basilica and Parish of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, locally known as “Pisamban Maragul,” the area has become a spot for residents and visitors looking for traditional Christmas treats during the “ber” months.

Among the vendors is Jennifer, also known as “Mommy Beng,” who has been in the bibingka and puto bumbong business for about four decades.

She has been selling her products at Plaza Anghel for the past 14 years.

“Minana ko pa po sa mga ninuno ko,” Jennifer said, describing how the family business was passed down through generations.

Her stall offers classic puto bumbong for P70, special overloaded puto bumbong for P80, and their newer “puto bumbong de leche,” topped with leche flan, for P100.

They also sell special bibingka for P90, while bibingka de leche and yema de leche bibingka are priced at P120.

Despite the early arrival of Christmas delicacies, Jennifer said sales during September and October have been slower compared with the previous years.

“Ngayon po medyo bumaba ngayong September at October dahil sa mga nagdaang kalamidad po,” she said.

The trader also cited rising gasoline prices and the effects of recent calamities as among the factors affecting their sales.

Vendors remain hopeful that business will pick up as Christmas draws closer.

“Pero hopeful kami na habang papalapit ang Pasko, mas lalakas ang benta,” Jennifer said.

More than five stalls selling bibingka and puto bumbong can be found around Plaza Anghel during the season.

A nearby stall beside Museo Ning Angeles sells traditional “tsokolateng batirol,” adding another Filipino Christmas staple to the area. |via Tristan Jingco