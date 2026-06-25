Putting Education Subsidies in the Right Hands

In July 2024, I openly expressed my frustration regarding a parent’s social media post about a tuition fee subsidy he claimed from the private school his child attends. The school is accredited by the Private Education Assistance Committee (PEAC) and participates in the Education Service Contracting (ESC) program under the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE). What triggered my concern was the parent’s seemingly careless remark encouraging others to claim the ₱15,000 subsidy simply because it could be used to purchase NBA cards. Such a statement undermines the purpose of the program, which is intended to support students’ education, particularly those who genuinely need financial assistance. Below is my exact post:

"Hi Sir xxx, I am Michelle Lacson from DepEd RO III and I appeal to you to be responsible for your posts. The ESC is a government financial subsidy/assistance given to students in the private school. But you posting it to buy NBA Cards is really irresponsible and insensitive especially to those in dire need to go to school. You can spread awareness by claiming this assistance but please you can at least be discreet about where you will be using this money. There are a lot of students more deserving to receive this subsidy if you will just spend it for such expenses. Calling the attention of Private Education Assistance Committee and DepEd Philippines."

In March 2026 , the Department of Education issued DepEd Order No. 011, s. 2026 or the Revised Guidelines on the Implementation of Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (E-GASTPE) in the Department of Education. This revised policy harmonizes and updates existing policies governing the implementation of the Educational Service Contracting (ESC), Teachers' Salary Subsidy (TSS), and Senior High School Voucher Program (SHS VP). Through the policy changes brought by this new DepEd Order, the issue on whether the much-needed financial assistance to those who really need it will be addressed.

Pursuant to Article VII, Section 33 of DepEd Order No. 011, s. 2026, eligibility for the Senior High School Voucher Program does not automatically confer beneficiary status. While a learner who is a Grade 10 completer may qualify to apply, the granting of the voucher depends on compliance with specific conditions and procedures established by the Department of Education. Being eligible simply allows participation in the application process, but the final grant of the voucher is subject to evaluation and approval.

Eligible learners are grouped into Categories A to E, and not all applicants are automatically accepted. Applications undergo a process of screening, verification, and approval either through the VP-participating Senior High School for Categories A to D, or through the Online Voucher Application Portal for Category E. Approval depends on meeting eligibility requirements, submitting complete documentation, school capacity, prioritization guidelines, and the availability of program funds. Even qualified applicants may not be accommodated if these conditions are not fully satisfied.

The program follows a strict prioritization system, particularly for Categories A to D, where applicants are processed sequentially. Category A receives the highest priority, followed by Categories B, C, and D. Category A includes learners from the most vulnerable groups such as those from poor or near-poor households, 4Ps beneficiaries, learners in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, Indigenous Peoples, and those with disabilities or special needs. Category B includes public school completers from poor to middle-middle income families, with additional priority given to those from overcrowded schools. Category C consists of ALS or PEPT passers from similar income groups, while Category D includes former ESC grantees.

Furthermore, even within each category, applicants are ranked based on household income levels, with priority given in the following order: poor, low-income, lower-middle income, and middle-middle income. This layered prioritization ensures that limited resources are directed to those with the greatest need. Therefore, while a learner may be eligible to apply, becoming a Voucher Program beneficiary is not an automatic entitlement but is granted only after a thorough evaluation and successful approval of the application.