PUV drivers undergo random drug testing

A random drug testing for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers was conducted at the Mabalacat City Bus Terminal in Barangay Dau on Monday.

The local government unit of Mabalacat, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) led the implementation of the project dubbed "Oplan UndaSpot."

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino said this is to ensure the safety of commuters, especially before and after the observance of the All Saints Day on November 1.

"Gusto nating masiguro na hindi gumagamit ng illegal drugs ang ating mga kapatid na drivers at ligtas ang ating mga kababayan," the mayor said.

Aquino said he ordered the implementation of measures to maintain, cleanliness, orderliness and safety inside ?the central terminal to protect passengers who will be returning to their respective provinces during the holiday.

Authorities also checked the roadworthiness of buses and PUVs and the enforcement traffic safety regulations.

Aquino assured that the local government unit will conduct monitoring to provide comfortable and safe travel to people who will be passing the city during the All Saints Day.