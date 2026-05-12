PWD grievance board eyed in Masantol town

The local government of Masantol said it is strengthening the protection and rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the town through the implementation of a new ordinance.

Under Municipal Ordinance No. 2026-003, Series of 2026, or the PWD Grievance Redress Ordinance, the municipality will "establish a clear, safe, and accessible system for the filing, investigation, and resolution of complaints involving PWDs."

The ordinance covers cases related to discrimination, abuse, neglect, denial of benefits, accessibility concerns, and other violations of the rights of PWDs.

Mayor Dan Guintu said a PWD Grievance Redress Board will be created to oversee the processing of complaints.

He also assured that all complaints will be treated with confidentiality.

The mayor added that complainants will be protected from retaliation or any form of unfair treatment.

“Pantay-pantay na proteksyon para sa bawat Masantoleño. Babae ka man o lalaki, bata o matanda, at maging may mga kapansanan, lahat may karapatan sa ating bayan,” the mayor said.