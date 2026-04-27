PWD students receive educational assistance

A total of 3,265 students with disabilities and children of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Pampanga received educational financial assistance from the provincial government.

The distribution, led by Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, was carried out in several payouts in the province’s first, second, and fourth districts on April 23, 2026.

Some 659 beneficiaries are from Magalang (1st District), 1,281 in Lubao (2nd District), and 1,325 in Apalit (4th District), totaling 3,265 recipients.

Each beneficiary received ?2,500 and food packs.

The total amount of financial assistance distributed reached ?8,162,500.

The provincial government, through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, said the program is part of efforts to expand support services for PWDs and their families.

The Capitol also reported that nearly 5,000 PWD youth and children of PWDs benefit from its programs.