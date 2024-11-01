PWDs get financial aid from DSWD

CITY OFSANFERNANDO -- Some 1,200 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) from different parts of Pampanga received assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The agency’s Assistance in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program was held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center recently.

The project was implemented by the DSWD in partnership with the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda led the distribution of aid to the beneficiaries. She was accompanied by DSWD staff and Capitol personnel.

“Many of the recipients are Kabalen who have been disabled due to polio, making them a priority for PhilHealth’s satellite registration, where they could acquire a physical PhilHealth ID at the Bren Z Guiao Convention Center,” the provincial government said.

Each beneficiary received P3,000 cash.

During the event, the PWDs also gained access to free medical consultations and medicines under the Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program of the provincial government.

The recipients also received transportation allowances and food packs from the Capitol.

The aid distribution team included Acting Provincial Social Welfare and Development officer Fe Manarang, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Dax Tidula, Executive Assistant IV Dr. Zenon Ponce, along with staff from the Provincial Health Office, Alagang Nanay Program, and General Services Office.