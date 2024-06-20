PWDs get work at SBMA offices

CLARK FREEPORT — At least 50 persons with disabilities (PWDs) experience work immersion in various offices of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and other business establishments in Olongapo City.

The SBMA recently forged a partnership with the local government of Olongapo City to facilitate the work immersion of PWDs inside the Freeport.

The SBMA Labor Department and the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) Olongapo City led the implementation of the program.

SBMA Labor Department Manager Melvin Varias said 34 of the 50 beneficiaries are deployed to companies inside the Subic Freeport.

Of the 34 PWDs, 10 worked at the Grand United Property and Service Management, Inc.; eight at Subic Bay Travelers Hotel and Event Center; four at the Eddie and Julie G Food Corp. and Jollibee Main Gate; three at the SBMA Financial Planning and Budget Department; three at the SBMA Accounting Department; five worked here at the SBMA Labor Department; and one at the SBMA Office Services Department.

PDAO Head Rizalino Jose said the proposal for the Work Immersion Program was conceptualized in March of this year.

He said that PWDs will be given opportunities to value, experience, and prove their worth as equals with the typical workforce.

Jose said that their daily minimum wage salary rate of P580 will be funded by the Office of City Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr.

He added that the first batch of internship was held last May 27 to June 7, while the second batch is from June 10-21, 2024.

SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño lauded the program for PWDs.

He cited that Subic Bay Freeport is the perfect venue for PWDs to experience that there is equality in the workplace.

“Our Labor Department is working hard to provide a harmonious working environment inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. By providing PWDs with the opportunity to work at companies here, it only proves that the SBMA does not tolerate discrimination in the workplace,” he said.

Currently, the Freeport has a workforce of 159,762 as of April 2024.

“These new companies investing in Subic Freeport would mean a possible expansion of the workplace immersion program for PWDs, giving more opportunities for them to prove that they can be productive citizens of the country,” Aliño said.