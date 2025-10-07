PWDs receive support from city government

The city government of San Fernando, Pampanga held the “PWD Ku, Kayabe Ku” Persons with Disability (PWDs) Advocacy Program at the Heroes Hall over the weekend.

The activity that gathered over 250 participants including PWD association presidents; and representatives from Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, and cancer patient groups, along with ECCD (Early Childhood Care and Development) members from different barangays.

The event was organized by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and the PWD Affairs Office (PDAO).

PWD Ku, Kayabe Ku featured discussions and messages of empowerment from several city officials and resource persons.

The officials included Acting PDAO Chief Mary Ann Biliwang, Acting City Social Welfare and Development Officer Canneth Mangalus, City Health Officer Dr. Rowena Salas, City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Officer Louie Clemente, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Raymond Del Rosario, and guest speaker Laurice Villa.

The officials underscored the importance of inclusion, awareness, and community collaboration in addressing the needs of PWDs and other vulnerable groups by sharing lectures on road safety, disaster preparedness with a focus on earthquake, health and wellness programs, and early detection of cases.

Mayor Vilma Caluag reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to promote the rights and welfare of Fernandino PWDs.

She said they should be supported and empowered -- given the care, opportunities, and respect they deserve. | CSF Information Office Press Release