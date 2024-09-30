PWS accredited as sole waste collection of Clark

CLARK FREEPORT — The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) has named Prime Waste Solutions Pampanga Inc. (PWS Pampanga) as the newly accredited sole service provider for the collection of residual waste within the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone.

PWS Pampanga said it operates a modern, large-scale materials recovery facility (MRF) in Porac, Pampanga, with the capacity to process up to 5,000 tons of solid waste daily.

The facility utilizes advanced equipment for waste segregation and storage, aiming to maximize resource recovery, according to the waste collection firm.

In a memorandum dated September 16, 2024, the CDC confirmed that PWS Pampanga will commence commercial operations in Clark by October 6, 2024.

Compliance with the memorandum will "ensure proper handling and disposal of residual waste" within the Freeport, the state-run firm said.

“Prime Waste Solutions Pampanga Inc. is redefining the waste management sector. As the operator of a state-of-the-art materials recovery facility, we distinguish ourselves from traditional landfills by providing a sustainable alternative built around resource recovery,” said Cara Peralta, Prime Infra’s Market Sector Lead for Waste.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Prime Infra, PWS Pampanga said it is setting new standards in sustainability and operational efficiency, supporting the region's broader sustainable development goals.

Peralta said the facility aims to limit landfill waste to 20% or less of the received waste, thereby reducing organic waste decomposition and harmful methane emissions.

PWS Pampanga recently secured the contract for managing residual waste services for the buildings, facilities, and open spaces within the CDC.

Prime Infra, owned by Filipino businessman Enrique K. Razon Jr., said it focuses on infrastructure projects in energy, clean water access, and waste management, with sustainability at the heart of its operations.