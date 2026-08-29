PWS Pampanga bags DENR excellence award

Prime Waste Solutions (PWS) Pampanga has earned recognition from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for advancing waste management through its materials recovery facility (MRF) operations.

The firm's program helps in reducing landfill dependence and recover valuable resources from waste.

PWS Pampanga received the “Excellence in Waste Recovery through Materials Recovery Facility Operations Award” under the Partner Industry Award category.

The recognition was presented on August 19, 2026 during the Environmental Summit 2026 themed “One Planet, One Future – Advancing Environmental Stewardship” hosted by the DENR-Environmental Management Bureau Region III.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to building the infrastructure and capabilities needed to strengthen the waste management sector and advance more sustainable and resource-efficient practices,” PWS President Cara Peralta said.

The summit recognizes industry partners for their efforts in advancing ecological solid waste management and supporting the implementation of laws such as Republic Act No. 9003 (Ecological Solid Waste Management Act) and Republic Act No. 11898 (Extended Producer Responsibility Act).

PWS Pampanga operates an integrated waste management facility in Porac town that currently receives and manages more than 2,000 tons of waste per day. It utilizes a semi-automated process using high-tech equipment that segregates waste to recover recyclables that can be used for waste value creation activities, including production of refuse derived fuel (RDF).

“Effective waste management is a responsibility that goes beyond waste disposal. It means conserving resources, protecting our environment, and building more resilient communities,” said PWS Pampanga General Manager Jake Lachica. “We are honored to receive this award as recognition of our continued efforts to deliver on that responsibility.”

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Prime Waste Solutions (PWS) Pampanga General Manager Jake Lachica receives the “Excellence in Waste Recovery through Materials Recovery Facility Operations Award” at the DENR Environmental Summit 2026.