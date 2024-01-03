Pyrofest at the Sky Line of SM City Clark

It was a magical evening as the stunning fireworks display illuminates the skies at the SkyLine of SM City Clark - ending the year with a bang!

It's the annual pyrofest at SM City Clark.

This year the 10-minute fireworks display left the multitude of crowd in great awe.

The impressive fusion of fireworks and lights synced to top musical hits of the year.

* * *

Celebrity break-ups that shocked showbiz world

After over a decade of being together, Kathryn Bernardo put an end to hrr relationship with Daniel Padilla. Prior to their break up, months before there were already rumors that their relationship was o nthe rocks.

Their relationship started in 2011 when they were teamed up in "Growing Up" - a teen-drama series with Julia Montes.

The alleged third party involved in the Kathyn-Daniel split up is Andrea Brillantes, which according to sources she personally met up with Kathryn to disclose their relationship.

Second on the line is Kim Chiu and Xian Lim popularly known as KimXi.

They were first scene together in 2011 in "My Binondo Girl". Despite the rumors of being a couple, they remain mum about it. It was only in 2018 when Xiam admits his relationship with Kim in the now defunct show of Boy Abunda in "Tonight With Boy Abunda".

However this 2023, there were no more posts together on both their social media.There were no more travels together.

In Dec 23,2023 Kim broke her silence...

In her social media account Kim posted..."End of a love story. It took me a while to say this until today".

Kim did not give any details on the reason behind their break up....she Lso posted..."sometimes love is not enough".

Meanwhile, Xian also posted thanking Kim for the 11nyears of being together.

The 5-year relationship of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil also ended.

In 2014 they were paired in the hit teleserye "Forevermore" which were known as LizQuen.

Since then, there were already rumors spreading around that the two were playing beautiful music together. However, their relationship ended in October 2022. It was only in 2023 when both admitted they broke up.

Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati first met in GMA-7 primetime series "Makapiling Kang Muli" in 2012. While the series is running, there were endless rumors that the two were already "on".

They may not have admitted the real score between them, but they always leave clues.

In one of Sarah's interview she was quoted saying,"there is a right time for us to ano...para sabihin yung kung anuman yun. Pero right now, i'm not confirming anything and I'm not denying anything".

When their teleserye ended in September 2012 they both flew to Switzerland and France for a romantic trip. Sarah grew up inSwitzerland.

However, in October 2012 Richard broke his sikence and admitted their relationship which srarted whe their project was almost done.

In January 2013, Sarah's contract with GMa had a problem. She opted to take a break fro showviz and return to Switzerland to study. But speculatikns came out that the actress was preggy.

A year after the news, Richard admitted in that he had a child with Sarah through an episode of "It takes Gutz To Be A Gutierrez".

They got married in March 2020 a day before the country's lockdown due to Covid 19.

It was in the last mknths of 2023 when rumors starts spreading that they got separated.