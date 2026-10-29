Qualified SSS members with ₱10,000 monthly salary credit or below to get up to ₱8,000 in UPLIFT aid

The Social Security System (SSS) today announced that eligible members under the expanded coverage of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) UPLIFT Assistance program will receive up to ₱8,000 in financial assistance beginning 30 October 2026.

The latest payout will cover qualified SSS members with monthly salary credits (MSC) not exceeding ₱10,000.

The UPLIFT Assistance aid consists of four tranches of ₱2,000 each, to be credited directly to their registered SSS disbursement accounts.

The DSWD, in coordination with SSS, earlier expanded the program to provide additional assistance to qualified members with MSCs not exceeding ₱10,000, beyond the assistance previously available to members with up to ₱20,000 MSC.

SSS meanwhile emphasized that having an MSC not exceeding ₱10,000 does not automatically entitle a member to UPLIFT Assistance.

To qualify, members must also have paid at least one SSS contribution in 2025 or 2026 and be included in the Philippine Statistics Authority's (PSA) 2024 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) database. They must also have enrolled their disbursement accounts through the SSS Disbursement Account Enrollment Module (DAEM) within the prescribed period.

Members are advised to check their My.SSS accounts for official notifications regarding their eligibility for UPLIFT Assistance.

Meanwhile, qualified SSS members with an MSC of ₱20,000 are scheduled to receive the third and fourth tranches of UPLIFT Assistance, totaling ₱4,000, on 6 November 2026. This follows the DSWD’s successful release of the first and second tranches of aid earlier this year.

Eligible beneficiaries who have not received any UPLIFT Assistance will receive the full ₱8,000 covering all four tranches. Those who have already received the first two tranches totaling ₱4,000 will receive an additional ₱4,000 for the third and fourth tranches. These will be credited simultaneously to the beneficiaries' registered SSS disbursement accounts.