Quarry industry not affected by SCTEX Bridge rehab: Delta

The ongoing rehabilitation of the SCTEX Bridge and the Pasig-Potrero River in Porac will not affect Pampanga's quarry industry despite the significant challenges posed by river degradation in the area.

This was assured by Vice Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda following the start of construction on the bridge rehabilitation project amounting to ₱2.08 billion.

According to Pineda, the provincial government recognizes the efforts of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) to protect the bridge and ensure that trade and transportation in Central Luzon continue without disruption.

The provincial capitol has also requested that BCDA to maintain proper and continuous coordination with agencies, local government units (LGUs), and communities that will be directly affected by the structure rehabilitation.

(Paulo Gee Santos, CLTV36 News)