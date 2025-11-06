QUO VADIS GRADUATE EDUCATION?

Graduate education in the Philippines has long been at a critical crossroad. Traditionally, it has been seen as a hub for intellectual growth and innovative teaching, but recent trends reveal a shift toward credential-driven advancement, especially among public sector educators. Today, pursuing graduate degrees often aligns more with institutional promotion requirements than with genuine goals for learning or excellence. This shift in motivation impacts the landscape of higher education, affecting its integrity and purpose.

According to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), over half of the country’s graduate students enroll in education programs. While this shows a strong interest in professional growth, many teachers pursue graduate studies mainly to meet institutional benchmarks for career advancement. This practice turns the transformative nature of graduate programs into experiences focused on transactions and requirements.

CHED’s vertical alignment policy, as outlined in CMO No. 15, s. 2019 reflects this changing landscape. The regulation mandates four full-time faculty members with field-specific degrees to staff graduate programs. While this maintains specific standards, it also restricts part-time lecturers and scholars with related expertise from advising theses or leading programs. As a result, programs face disapproval when interdisciplinary expertise is common, particularly in regional Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs).

For example, TEIs offering Master’s degrees in Technology and Livelihood Education (MAEd-TLE) have faced program disqualification even when faculty members hold PhDs in Computer Science or Educational Leadership, rather than in TLE. These faculty members serve as part-time instructors but cannot advise theses. Such interpretations of academic alignment tend to reinforce metrocentrism, favoring large universities in Manila while creating obstacles for regional institutions that address diverse educational needs.

This approach conflicts with CHED’s goals for equity and regional development. Rigid academic boundaries limit opportunities for innovation and ignore institutions better suited to local needs. Genuine intellectual excellence often results from combining technology, social sciences, arts, and leadership to solve complex, multi-dimensional problems. Interdisciplinary engagement encourages critical and creative thinking, linking ideas, challenging assumptions, and making meaningful contributions to theory and practice.

The vertical alignment framework further complicates the connection between undergraduate preparation and graduate-level expectations. Most entry-level teachers hold generalist degrees, such as a Bachelor of Elementary, which do not always match the expectations of specialized graduate programs. The need for vertical articulation can add extra pressure, limiting educators’ options for meaningful academic growth. This verticalization policy should be eliminated!

Although graduate enrollment has increased, results in international assessments in the Philippines remain challenging. Filipino students have consistently scored low in the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) and the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), highlighting an ongoing need to improve teaching quality and learning outcomes.

The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EdCom II) notes that the Philippine educational system often operates in silos, with policy development happening independently at various levels. This results in fragmented efforts in graduate education, which are disconnected from the realities of basic education and students’ needs.

Analysis of graduate study motivations shows this pattern. Research at the University of Baguio identifies self-actualization and job security as the main reasons for pursuing graduate studies, with less emphasis on intellectual curiosity and academic rigor. CHED data indicate increased enrollment but no corresponding rise in graduation rates, and dropout rates stay around 34 percent. These trends suggest a system better suited for entry than for completion and fostering excellence.

A shift toward innovative, flexible policy design provides a way forward. Universities should assess expertise based on scholarly achievements rather than just degree titles. Graduate education should be a space for academic freedom and intellectual collaboration, tailored to local needs. These approaches can improve the relevance and quality of higher education.

Promotion systems should also be designed to recognize tangible classroom impact, mentorship, peer collaboration, and practice-based learning, rather than merely counting degrees. The focus should shift from credentialism to competence, rigidity to flexibility, and isolated policy solutions to integrated, systemic strategies.

The future of Philippine graduate education relies on a deep reimagining. Updating graduate programs as hubs of intellectual challenge, innovative teaching, and national progress is crucial. With focus and determination, the main question remains: Quo vadis graduate education?