Rail station in Bulacan nears completion

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The (NSCR) in Bulacan province is 95 percent complete.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) reported on Thursday that the 180-meter-long station includes a concourse and platform, two elevators, six escalators, and gender-inclusive facilities for persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

The agency added that the infrastructure features state-of-the-art facilities, including environment-friendly roofing material made of polytetrafluoroethylene membrane which is resistant to high temperature and chemical corrosion.

The said roofing is lightweight, flexible, and translucent—allowing natural light to illuminate the platform instead of using electrical lights during daytime.

The Balagtas Station is a component of the NSCR, which will run from New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac to Calamba, Laguna.

It has 36 stations and four services designed to improve connectivity within the Greater Manila Area and will be integrated with the railway network in the region.

The 147-kilometer, P873.62 billion project is expected to be completed by 2029.