Rain showers to prevail across PH Thursday

MANILA – Most areas in the country will continue to experience rain showers due to three prevailing weather systems, the weather bureau said Thursday.

The low pressure area (LPA) that developed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility was last tracked 45 km. east northeast of Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte. It is embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said the LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

"It will move northwestward and may head towards the Sulu Sea," he said, adding that the LPA and ITCZ will bring rain showers.

PAGASA forecast the LPA and the ITCZ to cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Region 4-B (Mimaropa), Bicol Region, Quezon, Laguna, and Rizal.

Meanwhile, ITCZ will bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila, the rest of Region 4-A (Calabarzon) and the rest of Mindanao.

The easterlies, on the other hand, will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Aurora and Quirino, and isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of the country.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas still prevail across the archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)