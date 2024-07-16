Rains across PH due to LPA, 'habagat'

MANILA – The low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or "habagat" will bring rains over most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

"We don't discount the possibility that this LPA could develop into a tropical cyclone in the next few days. Continuous monitoring is advised," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Rhea Torres said.

Torres added that the LPA, last tracked 310 km. east northeast of Davao City, would bring rains over most parts of the country throughout the week.

On Tuesday, the LPA will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao region.

"Habagat" will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Palawan, and isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Soccsksargen, Cavite, Batangas, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro.

Those areas could experience flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains and severe thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers likely in the afternoon or evening, Torres said. These rain showers are caused by localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the western sections of Luzon and the Visayas.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. (PNA)