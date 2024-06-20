Rains continue over most parts of PH

MANILA – Most parts of the archipelago will continue to experience rains due to the prevailing southwest monsoon, the weather bureau said Thursday.

Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, and Mindanao will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said these areas could possibly experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and the rest of Mimaropa will continue to experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

The rest of the country will have a fair weather and isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said severe thunderstorms could also result in flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will still prevail across the country.

PAGASA forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said no tropical cyclone is expected to develop in the country until Saturday.

However, the prevailing southwest monsoon will cause rains over most areas in the next three days, he said. (PNA)