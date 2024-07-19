Rainy weather continues across PH Friday

MANILA – The low-pressure area (LPA) last spotted 135 km. west-southwest of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, and the southwest monsoon (habagat) will continue to bring rain showers across the country Friday, the weather bureau said.

The LPA will bring scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms over Northern Palawan and Occidental Mindoro.

Heavy to intense rains can cause flash floods and landslides in these areas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

The LPA's trough will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, the Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the rest of Mimaropa.

The same weather condition will be experienced in Mindanao and the rest of the Visayas due to the southwest monsoon.

Moderate to heavy rains are possible in those areas and could result in flash floods and landslides.

The rest of Luzon are forecast to experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, another LPA developed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was last tracked 880 km. east of Eastern Visayas.

PAGASA forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said this LPA does not affect the country.

The first LPA, on the other hand, is expected to exit PAR on Saturday, he said.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the western section of Southern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. (PNA)