Raising the stakes as BingoPlus launches the new Baccarat Grand Championship

An exciting competition awaits as BingoPlus officially announces the Baccarat Grand Championship. The tournament is set to redefine and bring in a new gaming experience for Baccarat players and enthusiasts, also giving them the opportunity to compete for the top spot with a total prize pool of ₱41,300,000, with the Grand Finals set on November 28 at the LaVie Resort and Casino Manila.

The game can be played through designated OTG Live Baccarat tables that are exclusive and available on BingoPlus. In order to be eligible for the tournament, all players must reach the required amount or turnover within the qualifying period to earn an entry ticket to the offline tournament which will run from July 1 and end before November 28, 2026.

For the tournament stages, a Monthly Finals will be conducted before the end of every month with the qualifying period held on the 1st to 20th day of every month, which will go on until the November 28 Grand Finals, where the grand champion will be announced.

Before becoming an official player of the game, participants must be 21 years old and above and have completed the Know Your Customer or KYC verification. Only one player per platform is allowed with all bets exclusively placed on designated baccarat tables in order for their bets to count.

More than just a tournament, the Baccarat Grand Championship tournament is designed to improve the player’s experience and aims to provide a fresh perspective on a high stake competitive play. Each player will have the chance to prove themselves as they put their skills to the test and make it to the Grand Finals.



Compete for the title and become the champion. The Baccarat Grand Championship tournament is now live exclusively on BingoPlus.

About DigiPlus

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced the leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging interactive gaming and sports entertainment experiences. DigiPlus also operates GameZone, with more to come. For more information visit www.digiplus.com.ph.

About BingoPlus

BingoPlus is the Philippines' leading and most comprehensive digital entertainment platform. It has redefined digital gaming in the country. Launched in January 2022, it introduced the first-ever interactive, live-streaming digital bingo platform. BingoPlus is an affiliate of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and is an advocate for responsible gaming. BingoPlus is licensed by PAGCOR. For more information, visit www.bingoplus.com.