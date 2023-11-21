Rank-and-File employees entitled to 13th month pay

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Labor and Employment Region III (DOLE-3) reminded employers in the private sector to pay their rank-and-file employees their 13th month pay.

DOLE said rank-and-file employees who are in service for at least one month are entitled to the additional pay regardless of their position, employment status, and the method by which their wages are paid.

Also covered in the benefit are those who are paid on a piece-rate basis, fixed or guaranteed wage plus commission, and those with multiple employers.

Former employees who resigned or were terminated from employment, or those in maternity leave and received salary differential are also eligible for 13th month pay.

DOLE said the minimum 13th month pay shall not be less than one-twelfth (1/12) of the total basic salary earned by an employee within a calendar year.