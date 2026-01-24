Rare endemic rodent rescued in Aurora

A rare endemic rodent was recently rescued by the local government of Casiguran and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) from a residence in the town in Aurora province.

The Northern Luzon giant cloud rat (Phloeomys pallidus) was found by a resident inside his house and reported it to authorities.

The local government and the DENR swiftly responded to ensure the animal's safety.

Casiguran Environment and Natural Resources Office Forester Arianne Francia said a DENR Wildlife Officer examined the giant cloud rat, locally known as “bu-ot” or “kurimaong,” and confirmed that it was healthy and ready for release back into its natural habitat.

Francia said the decision of the resident to report the animal instead of harming or keeping it "reflects rising public awareness that cloud rats and other wildlife deserve care, respect, and legal protection."

She said the rescue team returned the rodent to the same forest where it was found to reduce stress, help regain natural bearings, and improve chances of surviving in the wild.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the Northern Luzon giant cloud rat as of “Least Concern."

This, despite the habitat loss remains a threat and some related cloud rat species face higher risk of extinction.

These species help forests grow by dispersing seeds and improving soil quality, a role that has earned them the description as “silent gardeners” among conservation workers and environmental advocates.