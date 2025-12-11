Razon's by Glenn opens at The Infinity

Razon’s by Glenn (RBG) has opened its first branch in Pampanga at The Infinity in Angeles City — a true homecoming for a brand that started with a simple family recipe and a big love for halo-halo.

Led by its Chief Executive Officer Glenn Razon-Carreon, RBG is a family restaurant known for its "Tradition of Delight", offering Kapampangan comfort foods, including halo-halo and palabok.

The new RBG store opened on Thursday, December 11, at The Shoppes 1, in front of The Infinity's Amphitheater.

Razon’s Halo-Halo and Palabok began in 1972 in Guagua, Pampanga.

Sisters Severina, Elena, and Virginia Razon created the original recipes.

RBG Chief Executive Officer Glenn shared that the famous Razon’s Halo-Halo has only three ingredients: macapuno, saging, and leche flan.

As a third-generation Razon, Glenn grew up with the family’s food stories and decided to carry the legacy forward.

In 2003, he opened his first store in Tarlac City under The Original Razon’s Halo-Halo & Palabok.